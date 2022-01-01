Mahi mahi in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$21.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Dinner)
|$14.00
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -
|$12.25
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -
|$11.75
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with our cilantro white sauce and stuffed with guacamole, cabbage, tomato, & mixed cheese