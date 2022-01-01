Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi$21.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Dinner)$14.00
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos - image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.25
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$11.75
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with our cilantro white sauce and stuffed with guacamole, cabbage, tomato, & mixed cheese
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

Map

Map

