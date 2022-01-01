Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Bacon Burger$9.99
More about The Great 611 Steak Company
Item pic

 

The Veganaire

3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Burgers in Mushroom Gravy$12.00
Our house-made Quinoa Burgers smothered in Mushroom Gravy. Skin-On mashed potatoes & pan-seared asparagus are sold separately
More about The Veganaire
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$10.85
Grilled portobello mushrooms and onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.
More about Macado's

