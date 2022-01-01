Mushroom burgers in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|Mushroom Bacon Burger
|$9.99
The Veganaire
3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke
|Quinoa Burgers in Mushroom Gravy
|$12.00
Our house-made Quinoa Burgers smothered in Mushroom Gravy. Skin-On mashed potatoes & pan-seared asparagus are sold separately