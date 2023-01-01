Roanoke restaurants you'll love
Grandin Village
1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Burger of the Month: The Popper
|$10.99
This month's 'burguesa is over-the-top with flavor! The Popper burger is spicy, creamy, savory you just can't go wrong! Single patty spiced to perfection and topped with House-made cheddar jalapeno cream cheese, bacon and lettuce on our toasty brioche bun. Yum!!
|FarmBurguesa
|$0.00
The original. Double burger, American cheese, lettuce, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’--the recipe is our family secret. Buen provecho.
|Mushroom Swiss
|$12.99
We’ve taken the flavors you love and elevated them. This burger is overflowing with sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese. Sometimes simplicity is perfection.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Chicago Bob's
3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Classic Chicago
|$4.29
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport peppers, pickle spear, and a dash of celery salt. Served on a poppy seed bun.
|Classic Chili Cheese
|$4.29
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a poppy seed bun.
|5" Italian Beef
|$5.49
Remini's -
4210 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Marinara
|$9.00
Four of our house-made meatballs served with marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese
|Chicken Picatta (dinner for 1)
|$18.00
A single dinner portion of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 2)
|$26.00
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for two, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Classic Ceasar salad
|$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
|Seared Salmon
|$28.00
w/mustard glaze, stone ground grits & brussels sprouts
|Seared Duck Breast
|$33.00
w/port wine cranberry glaze, smoked gouda scalloped potatoes & baby green beans
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Garlic Rollups
|$12.00
Topped with parmesan/ served with marinara sauce
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon
|Triple B Burger
|$15.00
angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato
TAPAS
bloom restaurant & wine bar
1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Brasstown Beef
|$0.00
grilled skewer, roasted sunchokes, fingerlings, GVH broccoli, coffee jus, tobacco onions
|Breadcraft Focaccia
|$5.50
roasted garlic oil, balsamic, herbs
|Chocolate
|$10.00
namelaka mousse, cocoa crispy, malt powder, ganache, smoked salt
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs - Roanoke
4208 g. franklin road, roanoke
|Popular items
|Minestone Soup
|$5.50
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.75
|Loaded Fries
|$6.00
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Tempura Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.99
Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese* Served with Avocado Ranch
|Steak & Bleu Salad
|$12.99
Smoked Salmon, Spinach leaves, Avocado, Mozzarella, Balsamic-Tomatoes
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
Choice of bagel or croissant, two eggs your way, two slics of bacon, tomato and swiss cheese
|Benedict Hashbrowns
|$12.00
Hashbrowns, sausage, two poached eggs, hollandaise
|Virginia Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way, your choice of bacon or sausage, roasted potatoes and your choice of toast
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage - Roanoke
6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Double Platinum IPA - CROW
|$12.00
Imperial IPA, 8.6% ABV
|Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK
|$11.99
Raspberry American Sour, 4.7% ABV
|Northern Lights IPA - 6PK
|$10.99
American IPA, 6.2% ABV
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Crab Balls
|$11.99
Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.
|Basket of Hush Puppies
|$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
|Awful Wings
|$11.99
One pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Great 611 Steak Company
3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$3.49
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
|Salad Bar with any Meal
|$4.69
70 item salad bar
|Rolls Each
|$0.40
Macado's - Grand Pavilion
4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke
|Popular items
|Big Daddy
|$12.45
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
|Big City Jazz
|$11.45
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$10.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Babe Ruth
|$10.95
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$10.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
|Big Daddy
|$12.45
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke
24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Ghost APA
|$10.00
ABV 5.1% | IBU 35
Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.
|40 Mile Philly
|$15.00
shaved sirloin beef, No Veto caramelized onions, 40 Mile cheese sauce, Amoroso roll
|BBQ Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced beef patty topped with house-made BBQ, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Shenandoah Restaurant
2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke
202 Social House - 202 Market St SE
202 Market St SE, Roanoke
Corned Beef & Company Inc. - 107 S Jefferson St
107 S Jefferson St, Roanoke
The Veganaire
3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
Inka Grill Latin Fusion - Patrick Henry Hotel, 611 S Jefferson St #3
Patrick Henry Hotel, 611 S Jefferson St #3, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$5.95
|Lunch Chicken Chaufa
|$11.00
|Lunch TACU TACU w Sauteed Vegetables
|$9.50
Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke - 402 South Jefferson street
402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke
|Popular items
|Plain Jane Flatbread Pizza
|$12.00
|"Not Philly" Cheesesteak Flatbread Pizza
|$15.00
|Full Monty Flatbread Pizza
|$16.00
Papa's Box - 4727 Valley View #1081
119 Westside Blvd Nw Apt 6, Roanoke
