Roanoke restaurants you'll love

Roanoke restaurants
  • Roanoke

Must-try Roanoke restaurants

Farmburguesa - Grandin Village image

 

Grandin Village

1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger of the Month: The Popper$10.99
This month's 'burguesa is over-the-top with flavor! The Popper burger is spicy, creamy, savory you just can't go wrong! Single patty spiced to perfection and topped with House-made cheddar jalapeno cream cheese, bacon and lettuce on our toasty brioche bun. Yum!!
FarmBurguesa$0.00
The original. Double burger, American cheese, lettuce, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’--the recipe is our family secret. Buen provecho.
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
We’ve taken the flavors you love and elevated them. This burger is overflowing with sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese. Sometimes simplicity is perfection.
Chicago Bob's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Chicago Bob's

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chicago$4.29
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport peppers, pickle spear, and a dash of celery salt. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Classic Chili Cheese$4.29
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a poppy seed bun.
5" Italian Beef$5.49
Consumer pic

 

Remini's -

4210 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Marinara$9.00
Four of our house-made meatballs served with marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Picatta (dinner for 1)$18.00
A single dinner portion of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 2)$26.00
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for two, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Ceasar salad$8.00
romaine hearts, house ceasar dressing, croutons 8
Seared Salmon$28.00
w/mustard glaze, stone ground grits & brussels sprouts
Seared Duck Breast$33.00
w/port wine cranberry glaze, smoked gouda scalloped potatoes & baby green beans
Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Rollups$12.00
Topped with parmesan/ served with marinara sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza$22.00
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon
Triple B Burger$15.00
angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato
bloom restaurant & wine bar image

TAPAS

bloom restaurant & wine bar

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brasstown Beef$0.00
grilled skewer, roasted sunchokes, fingerlings, GVH broccoli, coffee jus, tobacco onions
Breadcraft Focaccia$5.50
roasted garlic oil, balsamic, herbs
Chocolate$10.00
namelaka mousse, cocoa crispy, malt powder, ganache, smoked salt
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs image

 

Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs - Roanoke

4208 g. franklin road, roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Minestone Soup$5.50
Steak & Cheese$9.75
Loaded Fries$6.00
Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Chicken Tenders$10.99
Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese* Served with Avocado Ranch
Steak & Bleu Salad$12.99
Smoked Salmon, Spinach leaves, Avocado, Mozzarella, Balsamic-Tomatoes
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Choice of bagel or croissant, two eggs your way, two slics of bacon, tomato and swiss cheese
Benedict Hashbrowns$12.00
Hashbrowns, sausage, two poached eggs, hollandaise
Virginia Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way, your choice of bacon or sausage, roasted potatoes and your choice of toast
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage image

 

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage - Roanoke

6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Platinum IPA - CROW$12.00
Imperial IPA, 8.6% ABV
Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK$11.99
Raspberry American Sour, 4.7% ABV
Northern Lights IPA - 6PK$10.99
American IPA, 6.2% ABV
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Balls$11.99
Lump crabmeat in our own special recipe. Served with a horseradish mustard sauce.
Basket of Hush Puppies$3.99
(8) of our famous Hush Puppies served with honey butter.
Awful Wings$11.99
One pound of traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
The Great 611 Steak Company image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Great 611 Steak Company

3830 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Avg 4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad$3.49
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and homemade croutons
Salad Bar with any Meal$4.69
70 item salad bar
Rolls Each$0.40
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Grand Pavilion

4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Daddy$12.45
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Big City Jazz$11.45
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Crazy Chris Wrap$10.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Babe Ruth$10.95
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Crazy Chris Wrap$10.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Big Daddy$12.45
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ghost APA$10.00
ABV 5.1% | IBU 35
Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.
40 Mile Philly$15.00
shaved sirloin beef, No Veto caramelized onions, 40 Mile cheese sauce, Amoroso roll
BBQ Burger$15.00
Locally sourced beef patty topped with house-made BBQ, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
Rodeo Grande image

 

Rodeo Grande

4826 Valley View Blvd W NW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shenandoah Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Shenandoah Restaurant

2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Stock - 13 Church Ave SE

13 Church Ave SE, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

3280 Electric Road, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

202 Social House - 202 Market St SE

202 Market St SE, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Main pic

 

Corned Beef & Company Inc. - 107 S Jefferson St

107 S Jefferson St, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Craft image

SMOKED SALMON

Bread Craft

24 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

BILLY'S - 102 Market St SE

102 Market St SE, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Consumer pic

 

The Veganaire

3549 Electric Road, Suite D, Roanoke

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (486 reviews)
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Inka Grill Latin Fusion - Patrick Henry Hotel, 611 S Jefferson St #3

Patrick Henry Hotel, 611 S Jefferson St #3, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tostones$5.95
Lunch Chicken Chaufa$11.00
Lunch TACU TACU w Sauteed Vegetables$9.50
Restaurant banner

 

Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke - 402 South Jefferson street

402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Jane Flatbread Pizza$12.00
"Not Philly" Cheesesteak Flatbread Pizza$15.00
Full Monty Flatbread Pizza$16.00
Consumer pic

 

Papa's Box - 4727 Valley View #1081

119 Westside Blvd Nw Apt 6, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Lick Brewing Company image

 

Big Lick Brewing Company

409 salem ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.9 (315 reviews)
Fast Pay
Banner pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
