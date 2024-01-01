Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve pork belly

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Calzone$22.00
House-made calzone stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta, Pork belly, bacon, and mozzarella
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Benedict$16.95
Crispy, diced, hickory-smoked pork belly served on a freshly-baked croissant, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Quiche

Garlic Bread

Chicken Teriyaki

Belgian Waffles

Meatball Subs

Omelettes

Pastrami Reuben

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston