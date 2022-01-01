Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve pork chops

Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomahawk pork chop$29.00
w/bourbon apple glaze, mushroom risotto & green beans
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Cast Plates & Pints image

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Pork Chop$14.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints

