Pork chops in
Roanoke
/
Roanoke
/
Pork Chops
Roanoke restaurants that serve pork chops
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
No reviews yet
Tomahawk pork chop
$29.00
w/bourbon apple glaze, mushroom risotto & green beans
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
No reviews yet
Country Fried Pork Chop
$14.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
