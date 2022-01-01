Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Roanoke
/
Roanoke
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Roanoke restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Franklin Rd Restaurant
28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
No reviews yet
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$11.50
Oven Braised Pork pulled and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of coleslaw
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
