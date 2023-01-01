Ravioli in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Remini's -
Remini's -
4210 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 2)
|$26.00
A dinner portion large enough for 2, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
|Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 4)
|$46.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
|Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 1)
|$20.00
A single dinner portion of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.