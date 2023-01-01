Ravioli in Roanoke

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roanoke restaurants that serve ravioli

Remini's -

4210 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 2)$26.00
A dinner portion large enough for 2, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 4)$46.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 1)$20.00
A single dinner portion of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ravioli$16.00
Fried Ravioli$9.99
