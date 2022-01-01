Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve reuben

Macado's - Grand Pavilion

4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke

TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
The Reuben$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
The Reuben$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
