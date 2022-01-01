Reuben in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve reuben
More about Macado's - Grand Pavilion
Macado's - Grand Pavilion
4237 Electric Rd., Roanoke
|Pastrami Reuben
|$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|The Reuben
|$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
|Turkey Reuben
|$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
More about Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Pastrami Reuben
|$8.95
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|The Reuben
|$8.95
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, with 1,000 island dressing on grilled rye.
|Turkey Reuben
|$9.85
Mesquite Turkey, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.