Salmon sandwiches in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.

1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$13.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh wheat bread with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$13.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh wheat bread with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

