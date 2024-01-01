Salmon sandwiches in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.
1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$13.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh wheat bread with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and onion
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$13.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh wheat bread with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and onion