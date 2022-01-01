Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
More about Macado's
Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos - image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions
Soy Ginger Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed in our Soy Ginger Glaze, stuffed with cabbage, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with sesame seeds & scallions
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

