Shrimp tacos in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -
|$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions
|Soy Ginger Shrimp Tacos -
|$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed in our Soy Ginger Glaze, stuffed with cabbage, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with sesame seeds & scallions