Taco salad in Roanoke

Our Burger bowl starts with a bed of shredded lettuce and our delicious ground beef that is seasoned with our FarmBurguesa Blend. We then add diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, house made guacamole, and house made salsa on the side. Then we top the bowl off with crispy toston strips. Served with our Signature Cilantro Lime Sauce

