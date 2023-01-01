Taco salad in Roanoke

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Farmburguesa - Grandin Village image

 

Grandin Village

1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BOWL 🐄Taco Salad$11.99
Our Burger bowl starts with a bed of shredded lettuce and our delicious ground beef that is seasoned with our FarmBurguesa Blend. We then add diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, house made guacamole, and house made salsa on the side. Then we top the bowl off with crispy toston strips. Served with our Signature Cilantro Lime Sauce
More about Grandin Village
Rodeo Grande image

 

Rodeo Grande

4826 Valley View Blvd W NW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.29
A fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Rodeo Grande

