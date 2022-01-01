Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$11.99
Ahi Tuna Tacos$12.99
Peach Cobbler Tacos$4.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

Franklin Rd Restaurant

28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACOS$10.50
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or vegetables, topped w/ our housemade tropical sauce, pickled onions, fresh radishes, and served with house rice and a green salad
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

3280 Electric Road, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad - Chicken$11.25
More about El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Dinner)$14.00
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
More about Macado's
Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos - image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -$12.75
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.25
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Cheesecake

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston