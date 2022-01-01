Tacos in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Steak Tacos
|$11.99
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$12.99
|Peach Cobbler Tacos
|$4.99
More about Franklin Rd Restaurant
Franklin Rd Restaurant
28 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke
|TACOS
|$10.50
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or vegetables, topped w/ our housemade tropical sauce, pickled onions, fresh radishes, and served with house rice and a green salad
More about El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
3280 Electric Road, Roanoke
|Fajita Taco Salad - Chicken
|$11.25
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Dinner)
|$14.00
More about Macado's
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Macado's
120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Banging Baja Shrimp Tacos -
|$12.50
Beer battered shrimp tossed with our Baja Bang Bang Sauce, stuffed with mixed greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese finished with sesame seeds and scallions
|Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -
|$12.75
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
|BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -
|$12.25
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce