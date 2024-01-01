Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve tuna salad

Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.

1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Melt$10.00
House-made tuna salad, tomatoes and melted cheese and fresh bread.
More about Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad 1/2 lb$6.50
Tuna Salad Melt$10.00
House-made tuna salad, tomatoes and melted cheese and fresh bread.
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
Famous Toastery - FT Roanoke

5010 Keagy Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Melt$14.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
Tuna Salad$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
More about Famous Toastery - FT Roanoke

