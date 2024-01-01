Tuna salad in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve tuna salad
Our Daily Bread Bistro - 1003 S. Jefferson St.
1003 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$10.00
House-made tuna salad, tomatoes and melted cheese and fresh bread.
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Tuna Salad 1/2 lb
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$10.00
Famous Toastery - FT Roanoke
5010 Keagy Rd, Roanoke
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$14.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
|Tuna Salad
|$13.00
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side