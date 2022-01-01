Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve turkey melts

Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Brie Melt$11.00
Turkey/brie/homemade blueberry chutney
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Turkey Melt$11.00
All-natural turkey breast with gruyere cheese, spicy pineapple chutney on freshly-baked wheat bread
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Chicken Tenders

Fudge Brownies

Chicago Dogs

Milkshakes

Fried Pickles

Curry Chicken

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston