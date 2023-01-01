Roar Park - 376 College Avenue (Parking lot)
Open today 9:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
376 College Avenue (Parking lot), Clemson SC 29631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TAPS Bar and Cafe - 157 Old Greenville Highway
No Reviews
157 Old Greenville Highway Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurant
Nick & Mike Bar and Grill at Clemson - 1310 Tiger Boulevard
No Reviews
1310 Tiger Boulevard Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurant