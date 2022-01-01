Roast & Toast
Coffee / Cafe
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
309 E Lake St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
309 E Lake St
Petoskey MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Parkside Deli
Sandwiches made to order!
Mim's Mobile Grill
Northern Michigan's favorite gyros!
Great Lakes Center for the Arts
With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.
Petoskey Brewing
Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.