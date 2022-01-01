Go
Roast & Toast

Coffee / Cafe

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

309 E Lake St • $

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado Club$10.45
Plath's bacon, deli sauce, sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado
Lake Street Salad$9.95
lemon-cherry vinaigrette, mozzarella, pecans, dried cherries, grilled chicken
Avocado BLT$9.50
avocado, Plath's bacon, deli sauce, lettuce, tomato
Latte$3.30
Espresso, steamed milk
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$8.25
Your choice of meat, cheese - comes with deli sauce and lettuce
20 oz Coffee$2.12
Roasted in house and brewed fresh!
Blackwich$10.75
toasted bread, blackened chicken, Plath's bacon, tomato, avocado, swiss, bleu cheese pesto mayo, lettuce
Avocado Veggie$9.50
sundried tomato pesto mayo, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, swiss
Breakfast Plate$7.95
eggs, bacon, toast, strawberry jam
Sausage & Provolone English Muffin$3.45
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

309 E Lake St

Petoskey MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
