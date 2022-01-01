Roast Sandwich House Mineola
Come in and enjoy!
100 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
100 Main Street
Mineola NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Davenport Press
Come in and enjoy!
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
Bodyologist Approved!!
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.
Go Greek - Garden City
Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.