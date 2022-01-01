Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mineola
  • /
  • Roast Sandwich House Mineola

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

Come in and enjoy!

100 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Country Fried Chicken$13.38
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Ranch & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll
Housemade French Fries$6.17
Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce
Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap$12.35
Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo
Roast Beef Melt$14.41
Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad$14.41
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese$13.38
Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$6.17
Cinnamon Sugar
Pick Two$12.35
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap$12.35
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
Grilled Chicken Panini$12.35
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
See full menu

Location

100 Main Street

Mineola NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Davenport Press

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED

No reviews yet

Bodyologist Approved!!

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.

Go Greek - Garden City

No reviews yet

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston