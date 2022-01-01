Go
Toast

Roasted Bethlehem

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

22 W 4th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)

Popular Items

OMELETTE CREATE$6.25
Honch$10.75
2 Eggs, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Pesto, Multi grain Ciabatta
Wendy$11.50
Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Portabella Mushroom, Tomatoes
Roasted Potatoes$2.50
Vegan Mary$10.75
Tofu, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomato, Grilled Spinach, Vegan Mayo, Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia
The Classic$10.75
2 Choice Eggs, Choice of Meat or Soy, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread.
Banana Bourbon$10.25
Made to Order Bourbon Syrup Flambéed with Bananas
Proteins$4.00
Chorizo, Corned Beef, Ham, Kielbasa, Pork Sausage, Pork Roll, Scrapple, Smoked Bacon, Soy Sausage, Tofu
Clifford$10.50
2 Eggs, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Wheat Wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22 W 4th St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
