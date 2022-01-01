Go
Toast

Roasted Ice Cafe

Come in and Enjoy!

2399 Meadowbrook Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frappe
Iced Cold Brew
Pepperoni Rolls$4.69
Baklava$3.99
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
Muffins - Assorted$3.19
See full menu

Location

2399 Meadowbrook Rd

Bridgeport WV

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Kumo Japan

No reviews yet

Founded in 2021, Kumo Japan has quickly became Fairmont's Best Asian Restaurant. We have a reputation for giving our customers an exquisite treat for their tastebuds, and as a result, we are consistently busy with a score of loyal customers. We aim to ensure that all of our customers leave our restaurant satisfied after every meal!

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Say-Boy's

No reviews yet

On July 1, 1960, Albert & Joan Sabo purchased Country Club Barbeque from her parents, J. Bernard (Punk) & Mary Purdy.
They added two Y’s to their name and called their restaurant
Say-Boy.
They served sizzling steaks, lots of pasta, Broasted chicken, & a variety of home-style cooked specials including roasted turkey dinners with all the trimmings every Sunday.
On July 1, 2001, nephew, Kenneth Sabo purchased Say-Boy, extending the heritage to a third generation.
In addition to keeping traditional favorites, Kenny had introduced new menu selections that have proved to be most popular.
A special Thank You is extended to all of our loyal customers who have made Say-Boy a favorite meeting and eating place in Fairmont.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston