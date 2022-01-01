Go
Roasters 'N Toasters

True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Saturday 7:00am to 3:00pm • Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm

18515 NE 18th Ave

Popular Items

Dr Brown's$2.99
Cranberry Salad$15.99
Baby Greens, Walnuts, Strawberries, Cranberries, topped with Crumbled Feta Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with Powdered Sugar.
Eggs Benedict$15.99
English Muffin topped with Grilled Ham, Poached Eggs, and Homemade Hollandaise Sauce.
Hot Corned Beef$18.99
Freshly Sliced Corned Brisket of Beef
Matzah Ball Soup
Our Signature Soup "Jewish Penicillin"
Rugelach (1)$1.65
Bottle Soda$3.99
Big Bacon Burger$16.99
1/2 lb. Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun. Served with Homemade Steak Fries
Location

North Miami Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
