Go
Toast

Roasters 'N Toasters

True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

525 Arthur Godfrey Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)

Popular Items

2 - 2 - 2$16.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast, 2 Eggs any style, 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links, or Turkey Sausage Patties.
White Tuna Salad$14.99
Home-made White Tuna Salad
Cheesecake$11.99
Chicken Salad$13.99
All White Meat Fresh Chicken Salad
Fish Platter | 1 Choice$21.99
Your choice of Fish served with a Bagel, Cream Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lemons, and Capers
Chive Cream Cheese (lb.)
Orange Juice$4.99
Bagels$7.95
Our signature New York style bagel; great crust with a chewy inside.
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$4.49
Your Favorite Bagel served with Cream Cheese
B.Y.O. Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Enjoy one of our Signature items done your way! With your choice of Eggs, Cheese, Meat, and your choice of bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

525 Arthur Godfrey Rd

Miami Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rare Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Rare Steakhouse is a unique space that fuses contemporary dining in a non-traditional kosher restaurant setting. It crosses the lines to create a singular synergy, bringing kosher entertainment to a new level. Rare offers wild game meats and live music. From interiors to cuisine, Rare Steakhouse permeates trend. Understanding that any style of luxury dining, be it kosher or non-kosher, starts with the freshest ingredients, the restaurant replicates classic steakhouse approaches infusing international influences with all sauces homemade and items prepared fresh daily. Rare Steakhouse is a rare find in a HOT location.

Sushi a La Carte

No reviews yet

Best Kosher Sushi in Miami!

House of Dog

No reviews yet

Hot Dogs! Beer!
Beer Infused Hot Dogs!
Check us out!

Grill House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston