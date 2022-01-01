Go
Roasters 'N Toasters

True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm

12729 S Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

Latkes "Mini Potato Pancakes"$8.99
B.Y.O. Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Enjoy one of our Signature items done your way! With your choice of Eggs, Cheese, Meat, and your choice of bread.
Jumbo Pancakes
Light and fluffy extra large Pancakes
Eggs Any Style$9.99
Eggs your way with a choice of Side and Toast or Bagel
All Natural Bacon (5)$6.99
Bagel with Chive Cream Cheese$4.99
Your Favorite Bagel served with Chive Cream Cheese
Build Your Own Omelette$11.99
Fluffiest Omelette in Town done your way
Bagels$7.95
Our signature New York style bagel; great crust with a chewy inside.
2 - 2 - 2$16.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast, 2 Eggs any style, 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links, or Turkey Sausage Patties.
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with Powdered Sugar.
12729 S Dixie Hwy

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
