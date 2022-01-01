Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Spiced Hibiscus, Lemon, Bitterman's Burlesque Bitters.

Directions: Shake with ice and strain over Ice into collins glass, top with soda and garnish with lemon. Glassware sold separately.

***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***

