Rob Roy

Open for regular hours and services! Stop in and see us!

2332 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Beef Meatballs$7.00
Christmopolitan Single Serving Cocktail$15.00
Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Dry Vermouth, Fresh Lime, Absinthe Spritz, Rosemary Sprig Garnish
Jingle Balls Nog Single Serving$15.00
Landy Cognac, Cream Sherry, Almond Milk, Egg, Vanilla, Cream, Nutmeg. *contains, dairy, eggs, nuts* Directions: Pour directly into mug. Garnish with nutmeg. Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
Christmas Carol Barrel Single Serving Cocktail$16.00
Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Dry Curaçao, Spiced-Iced Hot Chocolate. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over ice into mug. Garnish with orange and a parasol.
Glassware sold separately.
Snowball Old Fashioned Single Serving Cocktail$15.00
Old Overholt Rye, Gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters, Orange. Directions: Stir with ice & strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange twist. \t
Glassware sold separately.
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****! Single Serving Cocktail$14.00
Barbados Rum, Appleton Blend, Plantation Overproof Rum, JM Rhum Agricole, Pumpkin-Almond Orgeat, Lime, Angostura *contains nuts. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over Ice in Mug, Garnish with Mint Bouquet, Parasol & Confectioner's Sugar. Glassware sold separately.
On Dasher! Single Serving Cocktail$14.00
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Spiced Hibiscus, Lemon, Bitterman's Burlesque Bitters.
Directions: Shake with ice and strain over Ice into collins glass, top with soda and garnish with lemon. Glassware sold separately.
Cheese Ravioli$7.00
Fruitcake Flip Single Serving Cocktail$14.00
Lustau Spanish Brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, Amaretto, Fruitcake Syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, Whole Egg.
Directions: Shake Vigorously & Strain into Champagne Flute, Garnish with Dried Fruit. Glassware sold separately.
Grilled Cheese$3.00
Melty, gooey American Cheese panini pressed between grilled toast. Simple and so awesome.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

2332 2nd Ave

Seattel WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
