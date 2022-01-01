Go
ROBA NOODLE

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES

2493 Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

Spam$3.50
Spam. Seaweed. Sesame
Pork Belly$4.00
Prime Ribeye$5.50
Musubi Combo$14.00
Musubi (2) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)
Rice-bowl$12.00
Organic Salad. Shrimp & veggie tempura. Rice with Protein and veggie skewers
Baked Miso Salmon$6.50
Salmon. Crab. Garlic. Seaweed. Sesame
Spicy Crab$4.50
Imitation crab. Chili pepper. Chili oil. Burdock root. Seaweed. Sesame
Roba Noodle Combo$15.00
Noodle (1) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)
Bul-gogi (Beef)$5.50
Korean style Beef. Onion. Lettuce
BEEF KOMBU$11.00
Beef broth. Lemon. Ginger
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2493 Park Ave

Tustin CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

