ROBA NOODLE
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES
2493 Park Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2493 Park Ave
Tustin CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Boba Square at The District
twice the boba, twice the fun!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0028
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ
Apola Greek Grill
Come in and enjoy!