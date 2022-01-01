Go
Consumer picView gallery

Robata Grill and Sake Bar

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3658 The Barnyard

Carmel, CA 93923

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

3658 The Barnyard, Carmel CA 93923

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crossroads BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
241 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
BreadSong - Crossroads
orange starNo Reviews
102 Crossroads Boulevard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
Mission St. & 7th Ave Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Little Napoli - Dolores St 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
Dolores St 7th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni - San Carlos 5th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
San Carlos 5th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carmel

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Robata Grill and Sake Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston