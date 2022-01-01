Go
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge

A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland.
We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

3627 San Pablo Ave. • $

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Wing & 2 Piece Seafood w/ 1 Side$15.24
Fish Sliders/ Fries$10.99
Shrimp Basket w/ Fries$17.24
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3627 San Pablo Ave.

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
