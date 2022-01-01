Sorry Not Sorry

Sorry Not Sorry is a playful, rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant that serves a stunning array of rosé wines against the backdrop of L.A.'s most affordable craft cocktails.

Our food menu changes weekly, and is a fresh take on farm fare in a backyard picnic setting.

We have a 4000 square foot outdoor patio for you to dine "Safer Outside."

For the latest news, sarcastic humor, and food and cocktail porn, follow us on Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla

