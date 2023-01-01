Robert Place on Wheel's - 18806 Brangus Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
18806 Brangus Rd, Shawnee OK 74801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK
No Reviews
717 East Highland Street Shawnee, OK 74801
View restaurant
Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street
No Reviews
3815 North Harrison Street Shawnee, OK 74804
View restaurant
LaDonna's Grill & Bar - 524 South Dawson Street
No Reviews
524 South Dawson Street Meeker, OK 74855
View restaurant