Go
Toast

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

Small business with a big heart! We do all with love, just try the best mexican food in Sacramento!

5635 Freeport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla (Meat)$13.99
Enchilada$3.99
Super Burrito$13.99
#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate$15.99
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.99
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Rice 8 Oz$3.99
Guacamole 8 Oz$8.99
Super Nachos$13.99
Coke 32 Oz$4.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5635 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Buckhorn BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

Tacos 916

No reviews yet

Tag us on Facebook & Instagram
@tacos.916
#eatataco #tacos916

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston