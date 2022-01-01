Go
Consumer picView gallery

Robies Restaurant & Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

109 West Main Street

Attica, IN 47918

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

109 West Main Street, Attica IN 47918

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eddie Joe's Icehouse
orange star4.6 • 239
4941 Washington Street West Point, IN 47992
View restaurantnext
The Local - 1120 Liberty Street
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Liberty Street Covington, IN 47932
View restaurantnext
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
orange starNo Reviews
1000 W State St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Table Cafe and Eatery - 2842 Old US Hwy 231
orange starNo Reviews
2842 Old US Hwy 231 Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street - 1830 S 4TH ST
orange starNo Reviews
1830 S 4TH ST Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Teays River Brewing & Public House
orange star4.5 • 519
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Attica

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Robies Restaurant & Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston