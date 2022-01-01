Go
Robin Hood Brewing Co.

Brewpub food and our own brewery. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1796 Zion Rd • $$

Avg 4 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own$14.50
steak or chicken - mushroom - green pepper - lettuce - tomato - onion - banana pepper roasted red pepper - garlic - mayo - tomato sauce choice of: american - cheese sauce - provolone - pepper jack - swiss - gouda
14” Large Pizza$14.00
16” X-Large Pizza$17.00
RHBC Salad Bowl$11.00
iceberg - fries - mozzarella - tomato - cucumber - onion
Philly$15.00
choice of: american - cheese sauce - provolone - pepper jack - gouda - swiss red sauce available
1dz Wings$19.00
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
Boneless Wings$9.00
habanero dipping sauce - bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Tenders$7.00
choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
add fries: 2
½ Dz Wings$9.50
celery - bleu cheese or ranch\t
flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour
- chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king
California$13.50
steak or shaved chicken - american - lettuce - tomato - onion - mayo
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1796 Zion Rd

Bellefonte, PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
