Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sunbury
  • /
  • Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant

Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

401 Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Club$9.95
Served on toast, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served with chips and a pickle
Sausage Gravy over Biscuits$9.25
House made sausage gravy over biscuits
Cardinal Cake (single)$3.95
Strawberry hotcake, served with butter, powdered suger, whipped cream, and drizzled in strawberry syrup
Home Fries$1.95
Scrapple$3.25
Nest Mess Cakes (double)$5.95
Chocolate Chip hotcake, served with butter, powdered sugar, whip cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
Bluebird Cake (single)$3.95
Blueberry hotcake, served with butter, powdered sugar, whip cream, and drizzled in blueberry syrup
Roast Turkey$11.95
Served with filling, gravy and two sides and dinner roll
Cucumber Salad$1.95
Biscuit$1.25
See full menu

Location

401 Market Street

Sunbury PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pop Snyder's Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mambos Latin Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Selin's Grove Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Small brew-pub opened in 1996, housed in an old stone house on National Registry of historic places.
Covid 19 -
Until further notice we will providing our brewery made bevs and a select menu (unless there is a food truck) items for take out to enjoy in the garden or at home.
Masks and social distancing IS required - Thank you for your support and patience.

Brendan's Towne Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston