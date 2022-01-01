Robintino's ToGo

Go
Popular Items

Large Green Salad$9.50
A larger salad with lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 4oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
Cenetta$11.00
A 8" individual size pizza with toppings of your choice, a side, and a slice of garlic bread.
Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
Small Green Salad$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
(01) 8" Three Cheese Blend$7.50
4 Slices Garlic Bread$4.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in four slices.
(02) 15" Pepperoni$17.00
Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
(01) 15" Three Cheese Blend$15.00
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
Location

2340 E 4500 S

Holladay UT

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
