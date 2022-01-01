Robintino's ToGo
Hot and Handy Pizzas Always Ready!
926 E 5600 South
Popular Items
Location
926 E 5600 South
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Taqueria 27
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.
Prohibition
1920's Speakeasy in the heart of Salt Lake valley. Craft cocktails, and fine dining.