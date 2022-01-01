Go
Robintino's ToGo

Hot and Handy Pizzas Always Ready!

926 E 5600 South

Popular Items

Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
4 Slices Garlic Bread$4.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in four slices.
Small Green Salad$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch$6.00
A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.
Large Green Salad$9.50
A larger salad with lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 4oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
2 Slices Garlic Bread$2.00
Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in two slices.
Cenetta$11.00
A 8" individual size pizza with toppings of your choice, a side, and a slice of garlic bread.
(02) 15" Pepperoni$17.00
4 Slices Cheese Bread$5.50
Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.
Location

926 E 5600 South

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
