Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse

$12 Hibachi Dinners, Drive Thru, Grab & Go 3-7 P.M. Tuesdays through Saturdays. No need to order ahead for hibachi boxes, simply drive thru, grab & go. If you want to add sushi, appetizers & salads in addition to our hibachi dinner boxes please order and pay online first. ALL ONLINE ORDERS are to be picked up at the contactless drive thru.

HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

117 Toll House Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1206 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Fried Rice$3.00
8 ounce side of fried rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked in our homemade Teriyaki sauce with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Salad with Ginger Dressing$3.00
Shrimp Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi shrimp cooked with lemon, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Filet Mignon Hibachi$17.00
Hibachi filet mignon (medium well if no temp selected) cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
California Roll$6.00
crab, avocado and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
spicy tuna and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside
Chicken Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Noodles$3.00
8 ounce side of Japanese yakisoba noodles, peas, carrots and corn, grilled in oyster flavored sauce. *contains trace amounts of shellfish
Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
one included in each hibachi box
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Reservations
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

117 Toll House Rd

Greensburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
