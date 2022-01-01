Go
Robokyo Hibachi Express

Fast, Fresh, Cooked to Order hibachi dinners from $12.00. Order online or order at the window. Our commitment to food quality at our Wexford location is the same commitment we’ve been serving to our Greensburg customers for over 14 years.

2569 Brandt School Road

Popular Items

Side of Fried Rice$3.00
8 ounce side of fried rice.
Salad with Ginger Dressing$3.00
Salad with Ginger Dressing
Shrimp Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi shrimp cooked with a hint of citrus, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Firecracker Chicken Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms in our sesame sriracha vinaigrette, served with mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces. It's not too spicy, maybe a 3 out of 10.
Fried Rice & Double Veggies$9.00
Double portion of mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Chicken Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Filet Mignon Hibachi$17.00
Hibachi filet mignon (medium if no temp selected) cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Noodles$3.00
8 ounce side of Japanese yakisoba noodles, peas, carrots and corn, grilled in oyster flavored sauce. *contains shellfish
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked in our homemade Teriyaki sauce with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Side of Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
one included in each hibachi box
2569 Brandt School Road

Wexford PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
