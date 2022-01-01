Go
Toast

Rob's Zombies

A mount Diablo staple since 1969, The original bun on the run. Grab-and-go Cheese Zombies, coffee and beer.

1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pastrami$5.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy mustard.
Cheese$3.75
A Mt. Diablo classic made with All American cheese
Zombie Popper$5.75
All the flavor and excitement of your favorite bar bites! The Zombie Popper brings the heat with, Jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and cream cheese.
Ham and Cheese$5.75
Black Forest Ham
See full menu

Location

1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A

Concord CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE MONSTER WINGS

No reviews yet

Fast and Casual Chicken Wing Restaurant

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Shabuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Office Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business. If there is anything we can do better please let us know. Text 9259175000

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston