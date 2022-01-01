Rob's Zombies
A mount Diablo staple since 1969, The original bun on the run. Grab-and-go Cheese Zombies, coffee and beer.
1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A
Popular Items
Location
1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A
Concord CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THE MONSTER WINGS
Fast and Casual Chicken Wing Restaurant
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Shabuya
Come in and enjoy!
The Office Cocktail Lounge
Thank you for your business. If there is anything we can do better please let us know. Text 9259175000