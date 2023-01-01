Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • Robusto's Cigar Bar Dearborn - 22263 Michigan Ave
Main picView gallery

Robusto's Cigar Bar Dearborn - 22263 Michigan Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

22263 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

22263 Michigan Ave, Dearborn MI 48214

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Hamburger -
orange star4.5 • 52
22207 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
orange starNo Reviews
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
orange starNo Reviews
22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dearborn

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Dearborn

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Robusto's Cigar Bar Dearborn - 22263 Michigan Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston