Go
Toast

Roc N Ramen Bronx

Authentic Japanese Ramen with a Caribbean twist
#AsianBowlCarribeanSoul

606 E 187th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy BBQ Chicken Ramen$16.00
Noodles topped with BBQ chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/BBQ broth.
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)$8.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Single Plain Bun$1.50
Curried Chicken Ramen.$16.00
Noodles topped with curried chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.
Oyako-Don$10.00
Grilled chicken and scrambled egg over jasmine or brown rice topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, scallions, edible flower, sesame seeds, and fried onions.
Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed.
Steamed Gua Bao Pork Buns (3)$11.50
Jerk Chicken Ramen..$16.00
Noodles topped with jerk chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth.
Veggie-Don$9.00
Vegetable medley of scallions, carrots, corn, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, bok choy, tofu sauteed with butter and topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, edible flower, sesame seeds, fried onions over jasmine or brown rice.
See full menu

Location

606 E 187th Street

Bronx NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Last Call Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bobo's Crab Shack

No reviews yet

A family owned cajun/creole restaurant. Dedicated to providing fresh ingredients with big bold flavors and Southern Hospitality to our community.

Fresh smoothies & cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston