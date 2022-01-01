Roc N Ramen Bronx
Authentic Japanese Ramen with a Caribbean twist
#AsianBowlCarribeanSoul
606 E 187th Street
Popular Items
Location
606 E 187th Street
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Last Call Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx
Come in and enjoy!
Bobo's Crab Shack
A family owned cajun/creole restaurant. Dedicated to providing fresh ingredients with big bold flavors and Southern Hospitality to our community.
Fresh smoothies & cafe
Come in and enjoy!