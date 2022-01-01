Roc N Ramen

Go
SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

19 Anderson St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)$10.00
Ground chicken topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Oyako-Don$15.00
Grilled chicken and scrambled egg over jasmine or brown rice topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, scallions, edible flower, sesame seeds, and fried onions.
Steamed Gua Bao Chicken Buns (3)$14.00
Curried Oxtail Ramen$24.00
Noodles topped with curried oxtails, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.
Jerk Chicken Ramen$18.00
Noodles topped with jerk chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth.
Curried Chicken Ramen$18.00
Noodles topped with curried chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.
Vegetable Ramen$16.00
Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.
Steamed Gua Bao Pork Buns (3)$14.00
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed.
BBQ Chicken Ramen$18.00
Noodles topped with BBQ chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/BBQ broth.
Location

19 Anderson St.

New Rochelle NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
