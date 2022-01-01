Go
Toast

ROCA Pizza - Glendale

Come in and enjoy!

769 Americana Way N/A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slice Asparagus & Goat Cheese$5.50
asparagus purée, asparagus spears, laura chenel goat cheese, red onion, mozzarella, mint, evoo
Slice Porcini Mushroom & Potato$5.50
yukon gold potatoes, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley
Calabrian Caesar$9.50
organic romaine, parmigiano reggiano, housemade croutons, calabrian chili dressing
Slice Bell Pepper (vegan)$5.00
tomato sauce, roasted red & yellow peppers, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, evoo
Slice Soppressata & Burrata$6.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, di stefano burrata, basil parmigiano oil
Slice Traditional Cheese$4.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Tiramisù$7.50
See full menu

Location

769 Americana Way N/A

Glendale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bourbon Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Bourbon Steak

No reviews yet

Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.

Katsuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston