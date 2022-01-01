ROCA Pizza - Glendale
Come in and enjoy!
769 Americana Way N/A
Popular Items
Location
769 Americana Way N/A
Glendale CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bourbon Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Bourbon Steak
Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.
Katsuya
Come in and enjoy!