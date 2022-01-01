Go
Roca's Pizza & Pasta

Roca's is your spot, for everything. Welcome to Lakewood's newest Italian restaurant. Serving up amazing pizza, made-to-order pasta, and tasty drinks.

13795 W. Jewell Ave

No reviews yet
Location

Lakewood CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
