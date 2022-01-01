Go
ROCCA Pizzeria

From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored.
Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.

Popular Items

Pesto$15.00
mozzarella, ricotta, onion agrodolce, hazelnut pesto, balsamic
add local grilled shrimp +5
add free range chicken +4
Iverstine$18.00
salami, andouille, red onion, sharp provolone, spicy chilis, local honey
Caesar$8.00
choice of greens (baby kale, romaine, or arugula), radicchio, smoked paprika bread crumbs, grana padano
add free range chicken +4
add local grilled shrimp +5
Four Cheese$14.00
mozzarella, provolone, fontina, burrata
Classic Cheese$12.00
mozzarella, red sauce
Garlic Knots$12.00
includes a side of whipped provolone
Mushroom Medley$15.00
bechamel, fontina, mushrooms, red onions, grana
Pepperoni$14.00
mozzarella, red sauce
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
chili vinaigrette, honey, add prosciutto +2
Margherita$13.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Location

3897 Government Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
