Rocco's Cucina and Bar

Italian / American food. Fresh Pasta,Pizza,Burgers & Grill. Casual atmosphere. Great service & food.

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

450 Commercial St • $$

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
Mozzarella Corozza$12.95
Homemade deep-fried and delicious served with marinara sauce
Waterfront Classic Burger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Steak Tip Dinner$23.95
Tender pieces of juicy tips marinated in our own special sauce
Chicken Tenders$14.95
Fresh breaded boneless tenders served plain or with buffalo, barbecue, or honey mustard.
Steak & Cheese Wrap$12.95
Shaved steak with pepper, onion, mushrooms, and cheese
Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce$21.95
Fresh poccheri pasta with chicken prosciutto, in a tangy vodka cream sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
Cheese Pizza$12.95
Extra cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, jalapeños, broccoli, eggplant, meatball, olives, anchovies, garlic (white)
Chicken Broccoli & Ziti$21.95
Sauteed chicken and broccoli in choice of cream sauce or garlic and oil, topped with romano cheese
Location

450 Commercial St

Boston MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
