Go
Toast

Rocco’s of Roc Beach

Come in and enjoy!
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY !

115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PENNE ALLA VODKA$19.00
Fresh Penne With Homemade Vodka Sauce, A Touch Of Cream.
Rocco's Original$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Imported San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, and EVOO - "Napoli Style"
BAKED CLAMS$17.00
Delicious Long Island Little Neck Clams Served Oreganata Style, Finished In Our Coal Brick Oven.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$12.00
CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Homemade Caesar Dressing With Romaine Lettuce And Croutons Tossed With Garlic, Anchovies And Parmigiana Reggiano Cheese.
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$25.00
Home-Made Two-Colored Tagliatelle Pasta With Veal, Beef, Pork Braised In A Rich Tomato Sauce Topped With A Spoon Of Bechamel Sauce.
The New Yorker$14.00
Imported San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella - "New York Style"
HOMEMADE GRANDMA'S MEATBALLS$16.00
Rocco's Family Meatball Recipe Served With Fresh Imported Ricotta Cheese.
TRUFFLE RISOTTO BALLS$14.00
Crispy Rice Filled With Truffle Pesto, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese & Diced Mozzarella.
CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA$22.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Topped With Red Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
See full menu

Location

115-10 ROCKAWAY BEACH BLVD

ROCKAWAY NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meat Up Grill

No reviews yet

From our insanely tasty burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to the ultimate truffle honey grilled cheese and bbq rib egg rolls. We've got you covered! We also have a full line of vegan salad bowls and a hands-on milkshakes.

Cuisine by Claudette

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Cuisine by Claudette app! With three locations and growing quickly, we want to make your Claudette’s experience as delicious, easy, and awesome as possible. We know sometimes you just need a Superfood smoothie STAT or maybe a melty, gooey, impossibly healthy Disco Biscuit and we want to make your appetite’s dreams come true in a jiffy. With the Cuisine by Claudette app, not only can you skip the lines (and yes sometimes they are long because well…we are #trending and make REAL food, made to order and it’s divine for every mood and occasion) but you will automatically be signed up for the Claudette Cash Rewards Program which will earn you cash value points to redeem whenever you want with a special birthday 🎁 🎂 💰 💵 cash reward as our way of saying we love and celebrate you! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

The Wharf Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston