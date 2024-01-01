Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Cookies
Rochester restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • PASTA
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop - Rochester, Indiana
114 e 7th st, Rochester
Avg 4.3
(265 reviews)
Large Cookie
$5.99
More about Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop - Rochester, Indiana
Pizza Quik - Rochester
1101 Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Quik Chocolate Chip Cookie
$6.49
More about Pizza Quik - Rochester
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Fried Pickles
Boneless Wings
Garlic Bread
Stromboli
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Cheese Bread
More near Rochester to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston