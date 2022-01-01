Rochester restaurants you'll love

Rochester restaurants
Toast
  • Rochester

Rochester's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Chicken
Must-try Rochester restaurants

Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

205 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
More about Wing Snob
La Collina Italian Restaurant image

 

La Collina Italian Restaurant

6830 North Rochester Rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Balls$2.50
Branzino$42.00
Strozzapretti Norcina$26.00
More about La Collina Italian Restaurant
Give Thanks Bakery image

 

Give Thanks Bakery

225 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Galette des Rois (King's Cake)$35.00
Our signature pastry with house-made frangipane is baked with a hand-painted French fêve, or manger figurine - the person who finds it in their slice is Epiphany King or Queen!
Marzipan Tree$6.00
Santa Mousse$5.50
More about Give Thanks Bakery
The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills image

 

The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills

188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Breakfast$10.00
Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, &
toast or a side order of pancakes!
Veggie Skillet$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper,
mushrooms, & two eggs your way!
Cloud Nine$14.00
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
More about The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
All Seasons Rochester Hills image

 

All Seasons Rochester Hills

E Nawakwa Rd, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zucchini Quinoa Cakes$15.00
Naked Juice$2.00
Coconut Shrimp$15.00
More about All Seasons Rochester Hills
The Barn Fenton image

GRILL

The Barn Fenton

715 torrey rd, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Piece Fish$15.99
Reuben$12.99
Barn Burger$13.99
More about The Barn Fenton
Bologna Via Cucina image

PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad (side)$5.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, garbonzo beans
Family Chicken Dinner$48.00
choice of chicken, penne tomato basil, salad, bread, 4 mini cannoli (serves 4)
Wedding Soup (32oz)$9.00
chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe
More about Bologna Via Cucina
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Rochester Hills

2595 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mona Lisa$9.99
Kaya$7.49
Nuts For Nutella$9.99
More about PappaRoti - Rochester Hills
Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image

 

Muldoon's Tavern

3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$9.00
French Fries$5.00
Grande Nachos$14.00
More about Muldoon's Tavern
Lam Taste image

 

Lam Taste

892 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lam Taste
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 N Main St, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

