Rochester restaurants you'll love

Wing Snob
205 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills
|10pc Boneless
|$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|8pc Boneless Meal Deal
|$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|Large Fry
|$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
La Collina Italian Restaurant
6830 North Rochester Rd, Rochester
|Meat Balls
|$2.50
|Branzino
|$42.00
|Strozzapretti Norcina
|$26.00
Give Thanks Bakery
225 S Main St, Rochester
|Galette des Rois (King's Cake)
|$35.00
Our signature pastry with house-made frangipane is baked with a hand-painted French fêve, or manger figurine - the person who finds it in their slice is Epiphany King or Queen!
|Marzipan Tree
|$6.00
|Santa Mousse
|$5.50
The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills
|Classic Breakfast
|$10.00
Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, &
toast or a side order of pancakes!
|Veggie Skillet
|$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper,
mushrooms, & two eggs your way!
|Cloud Nine
|$14.00
Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!
All Seasons Rochester Hills
E Nawakwa Rd, Rochester Hills
|Zucchini Quinoa Cakes
|$15.00
|Naked Juice
|$2.00
|Coconut Shrimp
|$15.00
GRILL
The Barn Fenton
715 torrey rd, Fenton
|3 Piece Fish
|$15.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
|Barn Burger
|$13.99
PIZZA
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
|House Salad (side)
|$5.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, garbonzo beans
|Family Chicken Dinner
|$48.00
choice of chicken, penne tomato basil, salad, bread, 4 mini cannoli (serves 4)
|Wedding Soup (32oz)
|$9.00
chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe
PappaRoti - Rochester Hills
2595 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
|Mona Lisa
|$9.99
|Kaya
|$7.49
|Nuts For Nutella
|$9.99
Muldoon's Tavern
3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$5.00
|Grande Nachos
|$14.00
Lam Taste
892 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
630 N Main St, Rochester Hills