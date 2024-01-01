Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve carbonara

RH House

2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Carbonara$38.00
Jumbo scallops served over fettuccine with a creamy Parmesan-garlic sauce, egg yolk, prosciutto, and asparagus
Rochester Hills Social - 6870 North Rochester Road

6870 North Rochester Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Carbonara$20.00
PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$21.00
spaghetti, bacon, onion, peas, Parmesan, egg yolk
Shrimp Carbonara$34.00
Sautéed shrimp and lump crab meat with bacon, onion, mushrooms, and fresh garlic tossed in a light cream, parmesan and egg yolk with spaghetti 34
