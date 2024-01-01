Carbonara in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve carbonara
RH House
2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills
|Scallop Carbonara
|$38.00
Jumbo scallops served over fettuccine with a creamy Parmesan-garlic sauce, egg yolk, prosciutto, and asparagus
Rochester Hills Social - 6870 North Rochester Road
6870 North Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
|Pepperoni Carbonara
|$20.00
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
|Carbonara
|$21.00
spaghetti, bacon, onion, peas, Parmesan, egg yolk
|Shrimp Carbonara
|$34.00
Sautéed shrimp and lump crab meat with bacon, onion, mushrooms, and fresh garlic tossed in a light cream, parmesan and egg yolk with spaghetti 34