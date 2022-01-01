Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken parmesan in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Chicken Parmesan
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
GRILL
The Barn Fenton
715 torrey rd, Fenton
Avg 4.3
(284 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$12.99
More about The Barn Fenton
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
630 North Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
$18.00
Chicken breast served with spaghetti and
topped with meat sauce and mozzarella
cheese
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
French Toast
Fish Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Nachos
Philly Cheesesteaks
Crepes
More near Rochester to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(31 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(975 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston