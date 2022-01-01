Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Barn Fenton image

GRILL

The Barn Fenton

715 torrey rd, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
More about The Barn Fenton
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$18.00
Chicken breast served with spaghetti and
topped with meat sauce and mozzarella
cheese
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

French Toast

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Crepes

Map

More near Rochester to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston