Chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image

 

Muldoon's Tavern

3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firehouse Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Muldoon's Tavern
The Barn Fenton image

GRILL

The Barn Fenton

715 torrey rd, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
More about The Barn Fenton

